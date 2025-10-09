Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,360 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,682,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $369.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $334.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

