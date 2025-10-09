Windle Wealth LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Windle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.68.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $369.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.51 and a 200 day moving average of $352.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

