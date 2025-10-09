Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,788 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,200,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,202,000 after buying an additional 1,114,422 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after buying an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,074,000 after buying an additional 2,922,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,657,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of KO opened at $66.10 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

