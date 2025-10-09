Baxter Bros Inc. Has $13.48 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley $MS

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.6% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 55,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 43,566 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $6,141,499.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 294,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,480,422.50. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles A. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $2,806,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 119,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,231.70. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock worth $20,841,628. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MS opened at $155.63 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.08 and its 200-day moving average is $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $248.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.06%.The company had revenue of $16.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile



Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

