Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,745 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 54,366 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 45,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

NYSE:TJX opened at $140.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.73 and a 1-year high of $145.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

