Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $845.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $800.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $738.69 and its 200 day moving average is $766.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $937.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $948.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.00.

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

