Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.88.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.