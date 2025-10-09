Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $618.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.40. The stock has a market cap of $766.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $618.90.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Lowe’s vs. Home Depot: Which Benefits More From Lower Rates?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- These 5 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks Could Catch Fire Next
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Falcon Flex Drives Growth as CrowdStrike Bets on AI Security
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.