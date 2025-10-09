Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $618.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.40. The stock has a market cap of $766.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $618.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

