Gainplan LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Gainplan LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $618.77 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $618.90. The stock has a market cap of $766.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $598.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.