Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $618.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $618.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

