Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 361 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.2% during the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.2% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,254.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $1,163.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,132.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,032.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,184.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

