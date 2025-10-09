WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $42.05 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81,008 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.0% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $42,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $166,973.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,993,341.28. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.37 and a one year high of $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

