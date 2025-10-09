Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $22.39 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.1% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Walmart by 28,684.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.37 and a 52 week high of $106.11.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,993,341.28. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

