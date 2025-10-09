Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Buys New Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 38.6% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $625.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.72, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.60.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEV. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.50.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

