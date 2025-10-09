Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Takes Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,484,616,000 after purchasing an additional 600,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,419,037,000 after buying an additional 437,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $2,039,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,362,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,707,316,000 after buying an additional 295,681 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.42, for a total transaction of $567,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,718,751.82. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,679,535 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $240.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.13 and a 200-day moving average of $259.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

