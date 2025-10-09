Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys 333 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6%

DIS stock opened at $111.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.22. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

