Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 149 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.58.

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $159.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $352.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

