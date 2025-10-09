Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 97,028 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,028 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $249,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $143.61 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.34 and a 12-month high of $196.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.41 and a 200-day moving average of $154.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

