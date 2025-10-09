Insight Inv LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Insight Inv LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 12,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.42.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $294.62 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $335.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

