iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $119.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

