Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after buying an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after buying an additional 1,454,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $141,599,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.44.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $211.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.77. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

