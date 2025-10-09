Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 32.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 111.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.53.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total value of $7,941,849.90. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 465,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,289,088.35. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $502.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $440.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.76. The company has a market cap of $235.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $509.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

