Narwhal Capital Management Sells 2,091 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Trading Up 0.1%

ADBE opened at $348.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.56.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.