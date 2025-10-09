The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $140.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.73 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.