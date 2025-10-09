Bar Harbor Wealth Management Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.2% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.53.

Caterpillar Stock Up 3.2%

CAT opened at $502.08 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $509.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $440.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.76. The company has a market cap of $235.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total transaction of $7,941,849.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 465,339 shares in the company, valued at $215,289,088.35. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

