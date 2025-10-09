Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,846,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $958,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $580,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $496.88.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $513.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

