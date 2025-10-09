US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 926,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RTX were worth $135,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:RTX opened at $168.47 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $170.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $225.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.61.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.