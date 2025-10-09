REAP Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 473,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,258,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 244,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 506,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,517,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $97.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.65. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $99.37.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Medtronic Company Profile



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

