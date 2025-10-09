US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 539,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $158,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in International Business Machines by 32.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $289.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $268.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $301.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.14.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

