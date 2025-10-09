S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.46.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $482.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.56. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

