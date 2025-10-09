Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates Inc

Capital Management Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $61.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.