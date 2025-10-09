Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Bought by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $331.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $331.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.