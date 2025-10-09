Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $5,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 23.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $231.26 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $408.53 billion, a PE ratio of 110.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.43.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

