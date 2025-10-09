E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $1,213,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 255.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 106,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after purchasing an additional 76,724 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.8% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 49.0% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $302.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $307.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.31.

Read Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.