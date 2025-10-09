Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Enterprises LLC

Cornerstone Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 5.0% of Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,841 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,714,146. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $183.56 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.36 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.35 and a 200-day moving average of $138.57.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

