Eagle Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IVW stock opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average is $106.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $122.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.