Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $536.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.60.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

