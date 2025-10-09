Abel Hall LLC Buys 357 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Abel Hall LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 70.8% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,390,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $820.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.37 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

