Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 863 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30,527.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 350.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3%

AT&T stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

