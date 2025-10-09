Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 208,574 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $57,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $288.48 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $822.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

