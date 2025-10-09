Chubb Limited $CB Shares Acquired by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $299.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.33.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7%

CB stock opened at $287.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.12. The firm has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.