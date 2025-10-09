Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.12.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.1%

Coinbase Global stock opened at $387.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.83. The firm has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 3.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $527,713.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,506,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,750,252.80. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,515 shares of company stock worth $284,392,325 in the last ninety days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.