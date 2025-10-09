Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD is Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 361,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,840,000 after buying an additional 1,637,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,196,000 after buying an additional 113,330 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

