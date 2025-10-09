Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 220 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viawealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 11,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $253.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.22.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

