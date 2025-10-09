Narwhal Capital Management Has $640,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 24.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 83.6% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.38.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

