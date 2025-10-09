Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 1.5%

Blackstone stock opened at $162.48 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.09. The company has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 110.75%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total value of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,237,547.33. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Saturday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.