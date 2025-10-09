Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 585 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 54,366 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 45,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $140.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.73 and a 12-month high of $145.58.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

