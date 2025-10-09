US Bancorp DE Has $4.36 Billion Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,922,958 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,363,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Charter Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,459,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.14 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.