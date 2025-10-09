Baxter Bros Inc. Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $348.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.56. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $557.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.