Dempze Nancy E Has $5.75 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Dempze Nancy E lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.3% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 65,569 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.24.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $134.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.30 and a 200-day moving average of $131.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $234.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

